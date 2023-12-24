Advocate Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.78. 311,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

