Advocate Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. 3,018,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,938. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

