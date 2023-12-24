Advocate Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,304. The stock has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.06 and a 12-month high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

