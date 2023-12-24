Advocate Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after buying an additional 1,350,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $118,827,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $163.68. 365,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $171.61. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

