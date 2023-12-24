Advocate Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,927,000 after buying an additional 447,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $86.49. 22,531,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

