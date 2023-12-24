Advocate Group LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,271 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,740,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

