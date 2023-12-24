Advocate Group LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $7.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.99. 940,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,976. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.