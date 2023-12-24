Advocate Group LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.81. 764,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

