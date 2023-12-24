Advocate Group LLC Has $946,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 3,488,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

