Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 269,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.75. 9,799,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231,563. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

