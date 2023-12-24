Advocate Group LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,327 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,755. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.