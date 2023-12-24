Advocate Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,031 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 1,488,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,380. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

