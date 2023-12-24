Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

