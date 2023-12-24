Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $217.75. The stock had a trading volume of 240,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $219.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.