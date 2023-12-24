Advocate Group LLC Sells 776 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.28. 6,361,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

