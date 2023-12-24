Advocate Group LLC Sells 8,930 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $307,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.47. 1,202,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

