Advocate Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. 2,429,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

