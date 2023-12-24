Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.2% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 243.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $81.45 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

