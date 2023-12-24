Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lifted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

APD stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

