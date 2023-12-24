Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

AKAM opened at $119.62 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 246,839 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

