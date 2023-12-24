Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

