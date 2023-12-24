Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALRS

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 350,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.