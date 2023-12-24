Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

