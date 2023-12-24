Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 160,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MO opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

