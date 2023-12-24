American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.57. 2,782,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,462. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $162.78.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

