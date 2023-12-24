American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.78.

AXP stock opened at $185.57 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

