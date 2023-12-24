American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $58,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.66.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

