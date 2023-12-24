Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stake Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 8.90% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the third quarter worth $755,000.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISWN opened at $19.28 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

