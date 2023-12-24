Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $127.63

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $89.02 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

