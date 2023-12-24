Analyzing Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A $900,000.00 ($0.10) -0.75 Cleveland-Cliffs $21.93 billion 0.48 $1.34 billion $0.67 30.96

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -41.87% Cleveland-Cliffs 1.55% 5.16% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bunker Hill Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 4 0 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Bunker Hill Mining on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

