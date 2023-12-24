Analyzing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.40 $500,000.00 N/A N/A Veritone $137.25 million 0.55 -$25.56 million ($2.03) -1.00

Analyst Recommendations

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompuMed and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 3 0 1 0 1.50

Veritone has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 163.00%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than CompuMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 3.71% 6.07% 4.52% Veritone -45.14% -82.59% -10.90%

Summary

Veritone beats CompuMed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

