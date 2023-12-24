Analyzing Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Slate Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $115.66 million 0.73 $5.92 million ($3.01) -1.23 Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Slate Office REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -33.85% -170.65% -4.52% Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Slate Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.1% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Slate Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Slate Office REIT 2 0 0 0 1.00

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Slate Office REIT has a consensus target price of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 788.29%. Given Slate Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slate Office REIT is more favorable than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Slate Office REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC ("CIM Group") and its affiliates to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.