Analyzing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A -8.54% -0.89% Alexander’s 46.17% 40.74% 7.07%

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -369.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Orchid Island Capital and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital -$9.51 million -47.31 -$258.45 million ($0.39) -22.05 Alexander’s $215.07 million 5.08 $57.63 million $19.37 11.04

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Orchid Island Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

