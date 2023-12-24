Analyzing Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) & Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signet Jewelers $7.84 billion 0.59 $376.70 million $8.26 12.54 Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A $7.84 272.48

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions. Signet Jewelers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Signet Jewelers pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Signet Jewelers pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signet Jewelers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

3.5% of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signet Jewelers 6.29% 31.86% 8.10% Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Signet Jewelers and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signet Jewelers 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hermès International Société en commandite par actions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Hermès International Société en commandite par actions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile. This segment also engages in jewelry subscription business. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

