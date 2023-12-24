ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $357.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $363.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

