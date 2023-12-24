AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF opened at $177.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average is $182.78. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $211.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.32 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in AppFolio by 70.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.