Applied Capital LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average is $220.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

