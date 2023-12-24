Applied Capital LLC Buys 361 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 635,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 438,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 407,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 335,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,879 shares during the period. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 269,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $43.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

