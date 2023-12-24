Applied Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.