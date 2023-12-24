Applied Capital LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period.

DFCF opened at $42.38 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

