Applied Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 308.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

