Applied Capital LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Applied Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,328,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,879,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,641,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,038,000 after buying an additional 112,450 shares during the last quarter.

DFUS opened at $51.66 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

