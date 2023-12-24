Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 44.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 773,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

