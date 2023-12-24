Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 773,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

