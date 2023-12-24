argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on argenx

argenx Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $372.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.31. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.