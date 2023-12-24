Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Financial Contrast

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Arista Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Arista Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 8.29% 31.26% 17.20% Arista Networks 33.97% 31.16% 22.28%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Networks has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Arista Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $7.12 billion 2.17 $640.00 million $10.85 26.70 Arista Networks $5.60 billion 13.25 $1.35 billion $6.00 39.71

Arista Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super Micro Computer. Super Micro Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Super Micro Computer and Arista Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 1 1 6 0 2.63 Arista Networks 0 2 16 0 2.89

Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus target price of $336.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Arista Networks has a consensus target price of $219.59, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Super Micro Computer on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software. The company provides application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, SuperCloud Composer, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and technical documentation, and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.