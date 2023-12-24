Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 551 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

