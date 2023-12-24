Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Price Performance

BATS:DWAT remained flat at $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 822 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.49% of Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Company Profile

The Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (DWAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund-of-funds that primarily aims for capital appreciation with capital preservation as its secondary objective. DWAT was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by ArrowShares.

