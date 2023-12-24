Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4823 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ARCM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. 2,651 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78.

Get Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.