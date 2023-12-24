Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.67

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:YPS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

